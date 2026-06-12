SWB Game Notes - June 12, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-35) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-32)

June 12, 2026 | Games 65 & 66 | Home Games 33 & 34 | PNC Field | First Pitch 3:35 P.M.

Resumption: RH Michael Mercado (2-2, 6.35) vs LH Will Brian (No Record)

Game 2: RH Alan Rangel (3-4, 3.73) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-4, 5.10)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 10, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-5 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the ninth, tied it in the home half, but fell in the tenth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was held scoreless until the fourth when a pair of homers opened the offense. After Oswaldo Cabrera walked, Ernesto Martinez Jr. took a curveball 434 feet to center for his 11th homer of the year, and Duke Ellis followed a batter later with a solo shot to left for a three-run advantage.

The IronPigs put their first run on the board in the sixth when Otto Kemp scored on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to two. Down two runs in the ninth, Lehigh Valley took the lead off reliever Dylan Coleman. After a pair of base hits, Felix Reyes lifted a three-run homer for a 4-3 edge.

SWB answered in the bottom of the ninth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled with two outs, and Kenedy Corona singled to level the game at four. Corona stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, but was left stranded, sending the game to extras.

A four-run tenth put the IronPigs ahead 8-4. Phillies #28 Prospect Keaton Anthony took Coleman yard to retake the lead, a Christian Cairo sacrifice fly plated Rincones Jr for a three-run cushion, and Dylan Moore singled home Carter Kieboom to cap the inning.

In the home half of the frame, Cabrera singled to lead off, and a Martinez Jr. base hit scored Yanquiel Fernández to climb within three. With one out, Ornelas singled to load the bases, but Lehigh Valley reliever Kirby Snead retired the final two batters to close the game.

NEWS AND NOTES

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field was suspended due to rain and will be continued on Friday, June 12. The game was scoreless with one out into the fourth frame. Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck had notched six strikeouts. When the game picks back up, the RailRiders will have lefty Will Brian begin the contest, commencing his first appearance in Triple-A. The IronPigs will send out Michael Mercado on the mound.

BECK'S NUMBERS - Despite the fact that he was not able to get a full start in last night, Beck is still at the top of the International League in multiple pitching categories. The Yankees #21 prospect has thrown the most innings in the league totaling 69.1 in Triple-A. In addition, his 72 strikeouts have him tied for third most.

JASSON'S REHAB - Jasson Domínguez went 1-for-4 Tuesday night in his fourth game on a rehab assignment. He also made his third professional start in right field, making one put out. Domínguez began the season with SWB and has now played in 25 games and recording 31 hits for a .321 average. He's boasted five doubles and four homers while driving in 17 runs. Domínguez was recalled by New York on April 27 as Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the Injured List. In the majors, the switch-hitter took the field for nine games. He had six hits including a home run. On May 7, Domínguez injured himself while making a catch in left field at Yankee Stadium. New York placed him on the 10-Day Injured List the following day with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

WILL HE, WON'T HE - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomed Will Brian to the team yesterday, marking the first official left-handed pitcher on the active roster this season. The RailRiders have had just one other southpaw this season, but it was on a rehab assignment. After 4,403 pitches, Carlos Rodón made a start for the team on May 5 and became the first lefty to throw for SWB since Brent Headrick last year. Brian, 27, has made 20 appearances for Somerset this season for a 4.05 earned run average. In 26.2 frames, he has allowed just 11 walks to 37 total strikeouts. Brian was drafted by the Yankees in the 10th round back in 2022 out of Eastern Kentucky.

SCARY YERRY- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.72 in his 20th appearance last night. In 29.0 innings, the righty has allowed just eight walks compared to 33 strikeouts. He has also inherited nine runners this season and has let only one score. De Los Santos has had two stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. His last was impressive, throwing 3.1 innings of shutout ball.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.