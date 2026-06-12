WooSox Game Information

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

3B Anthony Seigler

DH Kristian Campbell

2B Mikey Romero

C Jason Delay

1B Nathan Hickey

LF Max Ferguson

RF Tyler McDonough

LHP Raymond Burgos

JUNE 12th WORCESTER (33-30) at ROCHESTER (40-25) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-3, 7.11) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Andy Lara (2-4, 5.95)

Advantage Rochester - The Worcester Red Sox attempt to even this now reduced 6-game series at two victories apiece when they play game four against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) tonight at 6:45 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. After winning the series-opener on Tuesday, the WooSox have lost back-to-back games to the Red Wings the past two days and have now dropped two in a row following a 5-game winning streak. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Despite two straight setbacks, the WooSox have still won 5 of their last 7 games and 10 of their last 15.

Where Things Stand - The WooSox (33-30) remain in 4th-place in the International League East Division and are now 11/2-games behind Charlotte and Jacksonville who are tied for 2nd-place at 36-30. The Sox have fallen 6-games behind the front running Red Wings (40-25). Rochester is a 1/2-game behind both Nashville & Memphis who are co-leaders in the International League West Division with their 41-25 records. Only the team with the best overall record in the league will get the 1st half playoff spot. The 1st half ends after the games of Sunday, June 21.

What's Ahead - The WooSox have 9 games to go before the end the 1st half - the remaining 3 games here in Rochester through the weekend and then next week they stay on the road for a 6-game series in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (June 16-21). The Sox have now had 3 games cancelled due to inclement weather thus far, so barring any other weather issues they will play only 72 of their scheduled 75 game 1st half slate. The 2nd half begins on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of this series at Rochester against the 1st-place Red Wings:

Sat. 6:45 pm RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.39) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.47)







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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