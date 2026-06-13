Eight Wings Batters Reach Base in 6-3 Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After picking up a win Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings (41-25) carried their momentum into Friday's matchup against the Worcester Red Sox (33-31), ensuring at least a series split with a 6-3 win. SS Trey Lipscomb led the offense with three hits, including a homer and a double, and 2B Phillip Glasser picked up three knocks of his own out of the ninth spot in the lineup.

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CF Braiden Ward set the tone early for Worcester, drawing a leadoff walk in the first before stealing both second and third base. Ward then came home on a sacrifice fly from 3B Anthony Siegler, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the opening inning.

Rochester answered in the bottom of the second inning. RF Joey Wiemer drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a single from SS Trey Lipscomb. After a strikeout, 2B Phillip Glasser lined a single that scored Wiemer and advanced Lipscomb to third, tying the game at one. LF Christian Franklin followed with a run-scoring single, bringing home Lipscomb and moving Glasser to third. Franklin then stole second base, drawing a throw that allowed Glasser to swipe home and extend Rochester's lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Trey Lipscomb doubled into the left-field corner. After a strikeout, Phillip Glasser lined a single that scored Lipscomb, extending the Wings' lead to 4-1.

Leading off the top of the sixth, Red Sox 2B Mikey Romero singled to get things started. C Jason Delay followed by launching a home run to left-center field, cutting the Wings' lead to 4-3. 1B Nathan Hickey kept the rally going with a single, and LF Max Ferguson added another base hit while advancing Hickey to second.

After a popout opened the bottom of the sixth inning, C Tres Barrera launched his first home run of the season, extending Rochester's lead to 5-3.

The Wings sparked a late rally in the bottom of the eighth as SS Trey Lipscomb crushed a towering home run 449 feet, the second-longest homer of the season for Rochester, to extend the lead to 6-3.

Although the Red Sox picked up a hit in the top of the ninth, the deficit was too much for them to handle, as they dropped their third straight to Rochester.

RHP Andry Lara got the start for Rochester and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters. RHP Eddy Yean was called upon in relief and recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning, striking out two while issuing one walk over 0.2 innings of work. LHP Zach Penrod came on in relief of Yean and worked 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two batters. RHP Jack Sinclair came on in relief of Penrod and recorded one out in 0.1 innings, striking out the lone batter he faced. RHP Luke Young came on in relief of Sinclair and worked 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while holding the line for Rochester. RHP Trevor Gott came in to close out the game for Rochester and secured the save, his first since his time with the New York Mets in 2023.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is SS Trey Lipscomb. The former Tennessee Volunteer went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, his 11th homer of the season to pull him into a tie for second-most on the team. The blast ranked as the second-furthest hit home run of the season by a Red Wing, just four feet shy of his own 453-foot shot against Syracuse on May 25.

Rochester will play game five of the series against the Red Sox, Saturday at 6:45 p.m., as they will look to win four in a row and pick up their sixth consecutive victory. The starter for the Red Sox will be RHP Brayan Bello.

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International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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