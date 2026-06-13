Redbirds Continue Domination of Tides, Push Win Streak to Five Games

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 10-2 victory on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Memphis jumped in front of Norfolk with a five-run inning yet again in Friday night's win. Right fielder Joshua Báez started the Redbirds scoring with his International League lead-tying 19th home run of the season, a solo shot to tie the game in the top of the second inning. Later in the inning, center fielder Victor Scott II drove in a pair with a single.

The Memphis offense padded the lead later in the game through a trio of extra-base hits. Catcher Leo Bernal drove in a run with an RBI double in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Colton Ledbetter smacked his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the sixth inning in his return to the lineup. Second baseman Thomas Saggese doubled in an RBI of his own in the top of the ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on two hits, walked six and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher worked 3.2 innings in the outing on 80 pitches. Hancel Rincon (2-4) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits and struck out three. The Redbirds bullpen did not walk a batter in shutout work to finish out the win.

The win pushed Memphis into first place all alone in the International League standings. The Redbirds hold a half-game lead over the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) and a 1.0-game lead over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers)

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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