Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 12 vs. Worcester

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-30) vs. Rochester Red Wings (40-25)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Raymond Burgos (1-3, 7.11) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-4, 5.95)

CLOUDY SKIES, FULL HEART, CAN'T LOSE: The Rochester Red Wings rallied back from multiple deficits to defeat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-4, in the first game of what was supposed to be a Thursday afternoon doubleheader...Rochester trailed twice in the seven-inning affair before homers from 1B YOHANDY MORALES and C RILEY ADAMS helped the Red Wings capture their 19th come-from-behind win of the season...game two was washed out due to rain, and will not be rescheduled...the two teams will continue their now six-game series tonight. Rochester will send RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against WooSox LHP Raymond Burgos...

Last night's win was the Red Wings 10th of the season against Worcester...after only beating LHV 10 times in 2025, they now have double-digit wins against two teams (13 vs. LHV) in 2026.

NO IFS, AND(RYS), OR BUTS: Taking the mound tonight for game four of the series will be Red Wings RHP ANDRY LARA ...the Venezuelan-born right-hander has made 11 starts (12 app.) this season, most recently on 6/6 at LHV...he allowed three earned on six hits across 4.1 innings of work in that outing, while striking out four and walking two...in four appearances (3 GS) on Friday this season, Lara is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA (4 ER/17.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts and nine walks, allowing 5.71 hits per 9.0 innings...

He is one strikeout shy of 450 in his MiLB career, and 5.1 IP away from 500.0.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Last night's victory marked the Red Wings 40th of the season through their first 65 games (40-25)...this is both the fastest Rochester has reached 40 wins in terms of games played, and the first time they have been at least 15 games over .500 on June 12 since 2006 (63 G to 40 wins, 40-24 on 6/12)...that season saw the Red Wings finish 79-64 to earn a Wild Card berth into the International League playoffs, where they defeated North Division winner Scranton/WB in four games before falling to Toledo, who comes to Rochester for a six-game series next week to finish the first half, in game five of the Governors' Cup Finals...the 2026 Red Wings are just 0.5 games out of first place (trailing MEM, NAS) in the IL with just nine games to play in the first half.

THE ADAMS FAMILY: C RILEY ADAMS launched his fourth home run of the season in last night's victory that travelled 401ft over the center field fence...this is the first time the catcher has hit home runs in back-to-back games played since 7/28 & 7/29 in 2022 vs. SWB...in 11 games played at home, the California native has hit all four of his homers and ten of his 12 RBI, with a .645 SLG and 1.023 OPS...all of his home runs this season have also either tied the game, or given the Red Wings the lead...

Adams now has exactly 50 RBI with Rochester since joining the Nationals organization in 2021, T-7th most among all Red Wings catchers since 2015.

HIGH MORALES: 1B YOHANDY MORALES launched his team-leading (T-4th in IL) 15th home run of the season last night in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate...the long ball tied his career-high in a season, which he set in 2025 between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester...the righty slugger out of the University of Miami (FL) has four homers against Worcester this season and eight in his career, the most against any International League team...among qualified Triple-A hitters since May 1, Morales is tied for second with 11 home runs, one behind Joshua Baez (MEM) for the most at the level...this season, Morales is slashing .340/.407/.640 with four homers and 10 RBI in 53 ABs vs. Worcester...he has also picked up two hits, including a double in three-at bats against WooSox starter, LHP Raymond Burgos, in a 7-6 Red Wings win at Polar Park on 5/19...

Morales leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers in home runs, hits (74), and slugging percentage (.596)...he also ranks third in RBI with 42, behind teammates IF SEAVER KING and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ.

MAKE YOUR HOUSE A HOME: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 2-for-3 at the plate last night with singles in the third and the fifth, tacking on one RBI...this marks his fourth multi-hit performance across eight games in the month of June, hitting .314 (11-for-35)...he currently carries a .313 home batting average (10-for-32) and a 1.021 OPS with all four of his home runs taking place inside ESL Ballpark...since joining the Red Wings on 5/21, House holds a share of the team lead with 22 total hits (with ABIMELEC ORTIZ)...

The Georgia native has the second-best current home batting average among all active Red Wings players behind only teammate YOHANDY MORALES (.354).

PITCH PLEASE: Red Wings starting pitcher RHP LUIS PERALES allowed four earned on five hits across 3.2 innings of work in last night's seven-inning victory, before turning things over to a bullpen that did not allow a hit over the last 3.1 innings of the ballgame...RHP ZAK KENT was first in relief, tossing 1.1 hitless innings to pick up his second win in a Rochester uniform and third of 2026 (1 with STP)...RHP COLE HENRY closed things down in the ninth, throwing seven strikes in 11 pitches to earn his first MiLB save (2 with WSH)...since 5/1, Red Wings relievers rank second in Triple-A (Nashville, 2.58) and sixth among all full-season MiLB bullpens with a 3.40 ERA (62 ER/164.1 IP)...among Triple-A teams, they also rank third in WHIP (1.31), sixth in BAA (.227), and T-6th in wins (15)...

Perales needed just 10 pitches to strike out all three batters he faced in the 2nd inning last night...he is the first Red Wings starter to strike out the side in 10 innings or fewer since Luis Reyes on 8/15/2021 at BUF, and the first to do so at home since Jason Jones on 8/29/2009 vs. BUF.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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