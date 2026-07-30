Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Morning
Published on July 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Wednesday morning's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Syracuse Mets at ESL Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, with the first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m.; gates will open at 4:00 p.m.
LHP JARED SIMPSON is slated to be the opener for game one, and LHP ZACH PENROD is slated to start in the back half of the twin bill.
Tomorrow's Duel of the Dishes game with the Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. the Rochester Plates will take place during game two of tomorrow's doubleheader. Syracuse currently leads the three-game series 1-0.
Tickets from today's game can be exchanged at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office for any game for the rest of the 2026 season.
Single-game tickets for all remaining Red Wings home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling 585-454-1001, or visiting the ESL Ballpark ticket office.
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