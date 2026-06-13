Omaha Evens Series with 3-1 Win over Las Vegas
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (30-36) took down the Las Vegas Aviators (38-27) on Friday night 3-1. Abraham Toro and John Rave both homered for Omaha while the pitching staff allowed just 1 unearned run in the victory.
Storm Chasers starter Mitch Spence began the game with a 1-2-3 top of the 1st inning, then Dan Altavilla (2-1) worked a perfect top of the 2nd inning.
Toro hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and after a 3 up, 3 down top of the 3rd inning courtesy of Bailey Falter, Rave hit a 2-out, solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to extend Omaha's lead to 3-0.
A throwing error in the top of the 4th inning allowed the Aviators to score a run and cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 3-1, but Falter worked out of the inning without further damage.
Falter and Génesis Cabrera combined for a scoreless 5th inning, then Cabrera twirled a perfect top of the 6th inning.
Cabrera returned for the top of the 7th inning, and after allowing a 2-out single, Helcris Olivárez came into the game and finished the inning.
Olivárez then sat down the Aviators 1-2-3 in the top of the 8th inning, and despite putting the tying runner on 1st in the top of the 9th inning, he worked out of the jam for his first save of the year.
The Storm Chasers and Aviators will play Game 5 on Saturday evening at Werner Park, with the series currently tied 2 games apiece. Omaha has Henry Williams scheduled to start and first pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. CT.
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