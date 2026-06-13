Southaven Native Blaze Jordan Contract Selected by St. Louis

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that the team has selected the contract of rookie corner infielder Blaze Jordan from Memphis (AAA) and recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft from Memphis (AAA). Infielder Nolan Gorman and right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins were optioned to Memphis (AAA) following yesterday's game. Infielder Ramón Urías (right elbow) has been transferred from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List.

The 23-year-old Jordan, who the Cardinals acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Steven Matz at last year's trade deadline, has put together a strong start at Memphis where he was slashing .313/.373/.548 with a .921 OPS, 11 HR & 35 RBI in 57 games played.

The 6-0, 235-pound Southaven, Miss. native co-leads all Triple-A players with 19 doubles, ranks 8th with 126 total bases and 8th in hits with 72. Jordan, who bats right-handed, was leading the Memphis team with his .313 BA that ranks 9th in the International League. Blaze shared Cardinals Minor League Co-Player of the Month honors for April with Palm Beach (A) infielder Jack Gurevitch.

Over the course of his professional career Jordan has compiled a .286 batting average with 73 HR & 375 RBI in 545 games played since debuting in 2021 following his draft selection by Boston in the 3rd round (89th player overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central (MS) High School.

Jordan has played 262 career games at third base and 228 at first base, including 28 at the hot corner this season and 18 at the initial sack.

Jordan, who will wear uniform no. 33, is poised to become the fifth Cardinals player to debut this season, joining JJ Wetherholt, Matt Pushard, Bryan Torres and Brycen Mautz. The lone Cardinals player to debut in Minneapolis was Chris Richard on July 17, 2000, and he homered on the very 1st pitch he ever saw. That game was played at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.

Currently there is just one player with the given name of Blaze (Blaze Alexander-BAL) to have played in the Majors.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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