Offense Rakes in 12-7 Knights' Victory
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights evened up their series with the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday night with an impressive 12-7 victory at Truist Field. Charlotte pounded out 14 hits, clubbed three Home Runs, and overcame an early deficit for their eighth win in the last 10 games.
Ryan Galanie led the charge with a 3-for-4 performance that included a Home Run and five RBI. Dustin Harris also delivered a trio of base hits and scored three runs.
Oklahoma City used a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to claim an early 3-0 lead. Galanie responded for Charlotte with an RBI double in the second inning. Harris and Galanie were at it again in the fourth when the duo combined to plate four runs and give the Knights a 5-3 lead.
The Comets reclaimed a one-run advantage with three runs in the top of the fifth, but Andy Weber worked a based loaded walk in the bottom half and knotted the contest back up 6-6.
One day after coming through with a walk-off double, Korey Lee broke the tie again. Lee crushed his tenth longball of the season and ignited a five-run bottom of the seventh. Weber added an RBI triple and Junior Perez belted his first Home Run as a Knight in the breakout frame.
Jairo Iriarte and Garrett Schoenle closed the door on the Comets with a combined four innings pitched down the stretch. Mason Adams, in his first start of the season with Charlotte, tossed four innings, struck out five, and did not walk a batter.
The victory moves Charlotte into sole possession of second place in the International League's East division. Game five against OKC is set for Saturday evening at 6:05pm ET.
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