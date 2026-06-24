Charlotte Nearly Pulls off Comeback, Falls 10-9
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights opened up the second half of the season with an instant classic against the Rochester Red Wings. The Knights trailed by as many as eight runs but stormed their way back late only to fall by a final score of 10-9.
The Knights trailed 3-0 in the second inning then scored the game's next two runs on a Nolan Jones solo Home Run and a Korey Lee RBI double. The Red Wings countered with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and blew the game open 10-2.
In true Charlotte fashion, the Knights never quit. Four runs in the bottom of the seventh cut the deficit in half. In the bottom of the ninth, Jones hit a sacrifice fly and Caden Connor plated a pair with a single into centerfield.
The Knights had runners at second and third with two outs when Mario Camilletti hit a soft ground ball towards third base. Camilletti sprinted up the line as the tying run from third came home. The throw to first edged Camilletti by a split-second and the Knights were left inches short.
Duncan Davitt and Jared Kelley both pitched multiple frames of scoreless action out of the bullpen and Jones led the offense with four RBI. Dustin Harris also contributed three hits.
The Knights and Red Wings are set for an encore on Wednesday evening with the first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm ET.
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