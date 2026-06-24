Dylan Moore Swats Grand Slam as 'Pigs Drop First-Half Opener to Mets

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-1, 35-41) opened the second half of the season with a 9-6 loss to the Syracuse Mets (1-0, 39-37) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless thru the first three innings, both teams got on the board in the fourth. Syracuse scratched out a pair of runs as three straight singles opened the frame, the last an RBI knock from Ryan Clifford. A Jihwan Bae sacrifice fly followed to make it 2-0.

In the bottom half, the 'Pigs loaded the bases with one out. Dylan Moore then stepped up and swatted a grand slam to rightfield, his second homer of the season, jumping the 'Pigs in front, 4-2.

Syracuse tied the game as they plated one in the fifth on a Ronny Mauricio sacrifice fly and one in the sixth on a Hayden Senger RBI groundout.

The 'Pigs did not let the game stay tied for long as René Pinto ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to score Christian Cairo for the go-ahead run.

The see-saw affair continued with Major League rehabber Tyrone Taylor blasting a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh to put the Mets ahead again, only for Felix Reyes to score on a balk in the last of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.

The Mets took the lead for good in the eighth when Ronny Mauricio came up with a two-out, two-run single off of Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-3). The Mets added an insurance run thanks to an error in the ninth.

A pair of two-out hits in the last of the ninth brought the tying run to the plate for the 'Pigs, but Dylan Ross (S, 2) got a strikeout of Cairo to end the game.

Jefry Yan (W, 1-0) got the win for the Mets in relief, striking out all five hitters he faced.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, June 24th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Brian Keller is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets have yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.