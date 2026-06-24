Bats Begin Second Half with Swift 3-2 Victory over St. Paul
Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats began their second half in winning fashion, outlasting the St. Paul Saints 3-2 on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The start of the back half of the season was highlighted by MLB rehabber Hunter Greene, who made his first Bats appearance since making spot starts in 2026.
Greene managed a strikeout and a scoreless inning in the first, despite giving up a triple to the Twins' No. 1 overall top prospect, Walker Jenkins. After an empty frame from the Bats offense, Greene followed suit with a quick 1-2-3 inning, which allowed Louisville to take its first lead off an RBI single from Ivan Johnson in the bottom of the second.
Greene kept his outing scoreless through the fourth inning and was relieved in the fifth by Zach McCambley (W, 3-1). Greene finished his line through 4.0 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 64 pitches. McCambley struggled, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in the fifth to allow St. Paul to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Bats came right back to tie it up, as Michael Chavis notched an RBI sacrifice fly to draw the two clubs even at 2-2.
The Bats regained the lead in the bottom frame of the sixth after McCambley retired three straight in the top half. Austin Hendrick led off the inning with a double, and Will Banfield moved him over to third with a single. Garrett Hampson was the one to bring him home with an RBI ground out. Friedl moved Banfield over with a single, but Sam Haggerty grounded into a double play to keep Louisville's lead at 3-2.
Anthony Misiewcz and Zach Maxwell each threw a scoreless inning, with both bullpen arms retiring three straight batters and Maxwell tacking on a strikeout. Hunter Parks (SV, 2) shut the game down with a scoreless ninth inning and helped the Bats start off the second half on the right foot. The game went by very quickly, with the sun still up as the last out was recorded, and the game ended after two hours and 23 minutes. St. Paul reliever Raul Brito (L, 4-2) was credited with the loss for the Saints.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 24, 12:05 p.m. ET vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-2, 5.55) vs. Saints RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 5.40)
Promos: Wednesday's promotions are highlighted by Senior Day, where fans aged 55 and older can enjoy half-price ticket offers, as well as enjoy our Senior Stroll around the bases.
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