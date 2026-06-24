Stripers Serve up Pair of Grand Slams in 12-5 Loss at Nashville

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-1, 38-37) led 4-2 through five innings, but a pair of grand slams against the bullpen led the Nashville Sounds (1-0, 44-32) to win 12-5 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 1-0.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers trailed 2-0 through four innings and had just one hit against Thomas Pannone entering the fifth. In the top of the fifth, RBI singles by Brett Wisely and Brewer Hicklen coupled with a pair of run-scoring errors by the Sounds pushed Gwinnett ahead 4-2. Nashville turned the game around with a five-run sixth highlighted by a go-ahead grand slam from Brock Wilken (5) and RBI double from Luis Lara. The Stripers cut it to 7-5 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Jose Azocar, but the comeback ended there. The Sounds got their second grand slam from Tyler Black (3) in a five-run eighth to break it open at 12-5.

Key Contributors: Wisely had a perfect night (4-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI, steal), while Jarvis doubled twice (2-for-4, run, steal). Stripers' starter Drue Hackenberg went 5.0 innings (7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision. For Nashville, Lara (5-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Quero (4-for-4, triple, homer, RBI) had multi-hit games, while Wilken (1-for-2, homer, 4 RBIs) and Black (1-for-4, homer, 5 RBIs) had the grand slams.

Noteworthy: Jarvis extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his multi-hit effort. Aaron Schunk saw his six-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-5. Rolddy Munoz allowed a season-high five earned runs, raising his ERA from 0.94 (had led International League relievers min. 28.0 IP entering play) to 2.45.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 24): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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