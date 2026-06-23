RailRiders Among Best First Half Attendance Risers in MiLB

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Powered by the fans of NEPA, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders closed the first half of the 2026 season as one of the top surging markets in Minor League Baseball. Per game attendance at PNC Field is up nearly 20% year-over-year, and Baseball America has independently ranked the RailRiders fifth among the fastest-growing attendance markets in all of MiLB. In addition, 20,000 fans over two sold-out Banana Ball nights helped boost an already entertaining and electric first half for the RailRiders.

"We have seen an incredible response to our initiatives at PNC Field so far this season," stated Shawn Reilly, Team President & General Manager of the RailRiders. "With the Banana Ball events, the video board upgrade, changes to the promotional schedule, and an increased emphasis on the experience, fans are seeing improvements nightly, and that is drawing everyone back. We have barely even scratched the surface on key promo nights, fireworks, and appearances. There is still so much more to come in 2026!"

According to a recent article published by Baseball America, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ranks behind only the Chattanooga Lookouts, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Asheville Tourists, and Tampa Tarpons in attendance increases this season. Chattanooga has a brand-new ballpark, and Asheville has seen major upgrades to its longtime home. Tampa, the Yankees' Florida State League affiliate, played away from George M. Steinbrenner Field in 2025 while the Tampa Bay Rays used New York's Spring Training facility, which also serves as the Tarpons' regular-season home.

Per Baseball America, Minor League Baseball's average attendance of 3,551 is up 12 fans on last year's average of 3,539 fans per game at this point. Overall, MiLB teams have drawn 11,820,181 fans in 3,329 dates this season. That's up from 11,700,439 fans in 3,306 dates at this time last season.

The RailRiders open the second half of the 2026 season on the road at Indianapolis this evening and resume their home schedule on June 30 against the Norfolk Tides, with 39 dates still remaining at PNC Field this season. For more information on the upcoming holiday week schedule and promotional details, including post-game fireworks on July 2, 3, and Independence Day, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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