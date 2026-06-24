Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras 11-10

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (0-1, 30-43) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (1-0, 36-40) 11-10 in extra innings on Tuesday evening at Principal Park.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, with B.J. Murray hitting a solo home run. The game remained tied until the Bisons hit a two out, three-run home run in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Iowa got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Moises Ballesteros.

Iowa took its first lead of the game with a five run sixth inning. Owen Miller hit a grand slam and Ballesteros doubled home a run to put the I-Cubs in front 7-4. Buffalo responded with two runs in the seventh inning to make it a one run game. Iowa pushed the lead back out to two runs after Chas McCormick drove in a run on an RBI single.

Buffalo hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to tie the game. Iowa was unable to win it in the bottom half of the inning, and the game went on to extra innings.

The Bisons would go on to score three runs in the top of the tenth inning. After scoring two runs in the bottom of the tenth to make it a one run game with no outs, Iowa grounded into a double play and a groundout to end the game.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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