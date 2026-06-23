Charlotte Knights and 704 Shop Launch First-Ever Official Apparel Collaboration

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights have partnered with Charlotte-based lifestyle apparel brand 704 Shop to launch a limited-edition collection of officially licensed Charlotte Knights t-shirts for adults and kids. The collaboration marks two significant firsts: 704 Shop's first-ever Minor League Baseball partnership and the Charlotte Knights' first apparel collaboration with a local Charlotte-based apparel brand.

Designed to celebrate Charlotte pride and the city's hometown baseball team, the collection blends the Knights' iconic branding with 704 Shop's signature local-inspired style. Available in both adult and youth sizes, the limited-edition shirts offer fans a unique way to represent Charlotte on and off the field.

"We're excited to partner with 704 Shop on this unique collaboration," said Charlotte Knights Senior Manager of Merchandise, Rebekah Rivette. "As an organization deeply rooted in Charlotte, working with a local brand like 704 Shop was a natural fit. This collection gives our fans a fresh way to show their Knights pride while celebrating the community that supports us."

"Being able to collaborate with the Charlotte Knights is something we're really proud of," said Andy Mitchelides of 704 Shop. "They're a huge part of Charlotte's sports culture, and this partnership brings together two local brands that care deeply about the city. As our first Minor League Baseball release and the Knights' first local apparel collaboration, it felt like the perfect opportunity to create something special for Charlotte fans."

The collection officially launched on June 23 and is available exclusively through the Charlotte Knights Team store at Truist Field.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

Charlotte Knights and 704 Shop Launch First-Ever Official Apparel Collaboration - Charlotte Knights

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