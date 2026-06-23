Dylan Beavers Begins MLB Rehab Assignment with Norfolk

Published on June 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Dylan Beavers is scheduled to join the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment beginning on Wednesday, June 24 at Harbor Park. Wednesday night features a doubleheader, with first pitch at 6:05 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm. He originally began his MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on June 18, and has not played for Baltimore since May 10.

The Dylan Beavers International League MVP Bobblecard Giveaway is this Friday, June 26 at Harbor Park. The first 2,500 fans 18 and over will receive the giveaway commemorating the 2025 International League MVP. The giveaway is presented By John's Tax Service and News 3. The game is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Beavers won the 2025 International League MVP Award, while also being named a Postseason All-Star. He played 94 games with the Tides last season, hitting .304 (104-for-418) with 78 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 68 walks, while slashing .420/.515/.934. He finished ranked among league leaders in on-base percentage (2nd), OPS (4th), batting average (.304), slugging percentage (8th) and runs (10th). Beavers' contract was selected on August 16 by Baltimore and made his Major League debut at Houston that night.

Entering the 2026 season, Beavers was ranked the #21 prospect on the Top 100 Prospect List by Baseball America and #69 by MLB Pipeline. He maintained rookie eligibility into this season, playing 33 games with Baltimore so far. Beavers is hitting .243 with 16 runs, seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI.

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







International League Stories from June 23, 2026

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