Tides Edged by Syracuse Mets in 11-10 Thriller

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Norfolk Tides fell to the Syracuse Mets with a final score of 11-10 in a back-and-forth contest at NBT Bank Stadium on June 20, 2026.

The Tides opened the game with an aggressive offensive display, racking up 16 hits and 10 runs throughout the evening. Heston Kjerstad was a standout for Norfolk, going 3-for-6 with a two-run homer in the 1st inning and finishing with 3 RBIs. The team also benefited from a multi-hit performance by Bryan Ramos, who went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Despite maintaining offensive pressure and scoring 3 runs in the 7th inning to keep the game competitive, the Tides were ultimately unable to overcome the Mets' late-inning production.

The Mets secured the victory with a balanced attack, totaling 12 hits and 11 runs. Ben Rortvedt provided key contributions for Syracuse, including a solo home run in the 5th inning and a total of 3 RBIs. The game remained tight until the final frames, as the winning run for Syracuse scored with two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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