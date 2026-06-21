Clippers Win Nationally Televised Battle with SWB

Published on June 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Huntington Park served as center stage on Saturday night on MLB Network as the Columbus Clippers defeated the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in come-from-behind fashion, 6-3.

Right-handed pitcher Yorman Gomez made his Triple-A debut after being activated off the injured list earlier in the day. He tossed the first 3.2 innings for Columbus, striking out eight while allowing just two runs.

The Clippers trailed early, but in the bottom of the 5th inning Ralphy Velazquez singled in two runs to make it a 4-3 game in favor of Columbus. C.J. Kayfus added another RBI single to complete a four-run rally.

One inning later, Kody Huff went deep to electrify the over 8,400 fans in attendance.

Right-handed reliever Trenton Denholm (7-2) was credited with the win after pitching 3.2 innings of one-run baseball. Franco Aleman earned his eighth save of the season after closing the door over the final 1.1 frames.

The victory gives the Clippers an overall mark of 41-32 on the year, while SWB falls to 36-37.

The series continues on Sunday, which as always is Family Day at Huntington Park, presented by Medical Mutual. Special deals are available to bring the whole family, and don't forget after the game is the Fun Run Around the Bases featuring a chance to play catch on the field for Father's Day! Bring your glove and ball (weather permitting). Tickets can be purchased with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 20, 2026

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