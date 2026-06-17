Peterson Punches out 12 on Picture Perfect Tuesday
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The largest crowd so far this season packed Huntington Park on Tuesday to watch the Columbus Clippers drop a pitcher's duel to the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-1. The Yankees affiliate took the season opener despite an impressive outing from Clippers starting hurler Austin Peterson.
The right-hander amazed the rowdy fans by striking out twelve batters over the game's first 5.2 innings. He departed in the 6th with the Clippers still ahead 1-0, having allowed just two hits.
Catcher Bo Naylor was responsible for breaking the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 4th when he singled to right field, bringing home Cooper Ingle.
The RailRiders scraped together two runs during a 7th inning rally to take the lead before adding an insurance run in the 9th.
The loss gives the Clippers an overall mark of 38-31 on the year, while SWB improves to 35-34.
Columbus and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue the series on Wednesday. Fans can attend Wednesday's game for just $5 - because it's $5 Wednesday! You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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