SWB Game Notes - June 16, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Baby Bombers (34-34) @ Columbus Clippers (38-30)

June 15, 2026 | Game 69 | Away Game 33 | Huntington Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (5-2, 3.38) vs RH Austin Peterson (0-4, 4.50)

Beck (6/11 vs LHV): 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO, 62 P (37 S) [IronPigs, 7-4]

Peterson (6/10 @ IND): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 HR, 5 BB, 4 SO, 77 P (41 SO) [Indians, 11-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 14, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders turned Baby Bombers topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 in the series finale. The Baby Bombers rocketed a pair of home runs in the victory.

The IronPigs took an early advantage on a sacrifice fly in the first frame. The visitors added another thanks to a solo shot from Otto Kemp in the third to make it 2-0.

In the home half, George Lombard Jr. laced his eleventh double to get in scoring position. Marco Luciano followed with a run-scoring single to cut the lead in half.

Lehigh Valley got the run right back after Dylan Carlson grounded in Brian De La Cruz.

But the Baby Bombers took charge in the bottom of the fourth. Seth Brown and Tyler Hardman knocked back-to-back singles to get aboard. Ernesto Martínez Jr. followed with a three-run bomb to left for a 4-3 advantage. SWB got an insurance run in the next inning thanks to a homer from Tyler Hardman. They put a run up in the seventh to make it 6-3. Miguel Palma doubled to reach, marking his first hit as a RailRider, and an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas brought him in.

Felix Reyes kept the IronPigs in the game with a two-run blast in the eighth. But Dylan Coleman (S, 2) shut them down in the ninth to seal the victory. Elmer Rodríguez (W, 3-3) allowed three runs in his five innings of work while striking out a pair. Carlos Lagrange let up a homer in his third bullpen appearance but struck out six 'Pigs.

NEWS AND NOTES

FIRST HALF STANDINGS - The RailRiders are now 11th in the International League heading into the final week of the first half. They are eight and a half games back with a .500 record. The team only play 74 out of 75 games after having a contest canceled in Worcester. Rochester and Memphis are out in front with a two-game lead over Nashville. Columbus is ahead of SWB in the standings, sitting just five games back.

BECK'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck was only able to pitch 3.1 innings in his last start due to the game being suspended by incldement weather. Beck did not allow a run, while walking three and striking out six on 62 pitches.

He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice first for his 5.2 innings of shutout ball against Syracuse and then for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. Beck has lowered his earned run average to 3.38 with a team-high five wins in 31 starts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the second-best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the second most innings with 69.1 and is tied for the 3rd most strikeouts with 72. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

CABBY'S STREAK: Oswaldo Cabrera now holds a nine-game hit streak for the RailRiders, tied for third best in the International League. It started in game two of the doubleheader at Syracuse on June 3 and is still on going. Since then, he has gone 13-for-34 for a .382 average, with two doubles and a home run. He has driven in four and scored four of his own. Cabrera holds a .350 batting average in eleven games in the month of June. The switch-hitter has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster.

ONE RUN ADVANTAGE- The RailRiders won the contest 6-5 Sunday afternoon against Lehigh Valley. It marks their 23rd total game with a margin of just one run. SWB holds a record of 13-10 in these ultra close contests.

GEORGE'S JUNE- Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. is having a good month of June. The righty is batting .292 in a dozen games, with six doubles and a pair of home runs hits and four runs batted in. Lombard Jr. also holds an eight-game hitting streak and a 16-game on-base streak. The freshly 21-year-old has moved to baseball's #18 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

AGAINST COLUMBUS- The Clippers lead the RailRiders with 166 wins to 136 losses in the all-time series numbers. The last time these two teams faced off was in September of 2023 at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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