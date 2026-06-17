Curry Tosses Seven, Syracuse Comes Back to Beat Norfolk

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - A four-run eighth inning powered the Syracuse Mets to a 6-3 comeback win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. In the win, Xzavion Curry tossed seven innings for Syracuse, the longest start by a Mets pitcher this season.

Norfolk (26-44) jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Heston Kjerstad doubled with two outs before Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (35-35) cut into the deficit in the third. Cristian Pache singled and moved to second on a groundout before Nick Morabito lined an RBI single to right field, making it a 2-1 game.

The Tides added to their lead in the fifth when Michael Siani hit a solo home run to right field, extending Norfolk's advantage to 3-1.

The Mets got one run back in the seventh. Grae Kessinger launched a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Syracuse completed the comeback in the eighth. Hayden Senger walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Christian Arroyo. Jackson Cluff followed with an RBI double, scoring Arroyo and tying the game, 3-3. After Nick Morabito and Ji Hwan Bae walked to load the bases, Andy Ibáñez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Cluff and putting Syracuse in front, 4-3. Later in the inning, Morabito stole home as part of a double steal and throwing error by catcher Creed Willems, stretching the lead to 5-3. Ryan Clifford then ripped an RBI double to right field, scoring Bae and making it 6-3.

On the mound, Curry turned in a strong start for Syracuse. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. It was the longest start since Brandon Sproat's final start for Syracuse on August 30, 2025. Adbert Alzolay followed with two scoreless innings, working around a walk in the eighth and a double in the ninth to close out the win.

Morabito finished with an RBI single, a walk, and a steal of home. Cluff drove in the tying run with his eighth-inning double, Kessinger homered, and Clifford added the final insurance run with an RBI double.

Syracuse continues its series with Norfolk on Wednesday morning. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Trace Bright for the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.