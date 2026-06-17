Curry Tosses Seven, Syracuse Comes Back to Beat Norfolk
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - A four-run eighth inning powered the Syracuse Mets to a 6-3 comeback win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. In the win, Xzavion Curry tossed seven innings for Syracuse, the longest start by a Mets pitcher this season.
Norfolk (26-44) jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Heston Kjerstad doubled with two outs before Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.
Syracuse (35-35) cut into the deficit in the third. Cristian Pache singled and moved to second on a groundout before Nick Morabito lined an RBI single to right field, making it a 2-1 game.
The Tides added to their lead in the fifth when Michael Siani hit a solo home run to right field, extending Norfolk's advantage to 3-1.
The Mets got one run back in the seventh. Grae Kessinger launched a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, trimming the deficit to 3-2.
Syracuse completed the comeback in the eighth. Hayden Senger walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Christian Arroyo. Jackson Cluff followed with an RBI double, scoring Arroyo and tying the game, 3-3. After Nick Morabito and Ji Hwan Bae walked to load the bases, Andy Ibáñez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Cluff and putting Syracuse in front, 4-3. Later in the inning, Morabito stole home as part of a double steal and throwing error by catcher Creed Willems, stretching the lead to 5-3. Ryan Clifford then ripped an RBI double to right field, scoring Bae and making it 6-3.
On the mound, Curry turned in a strong start for Syracuse. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. It was the longest start since Brandon Sproat's final start for Syracuse on August 30, 2025. Adbert Alzolay followed with two scoreless innings, working around a walk in the eighth and a double in the ninth to close out the win.
Morabito finished with an RBI single, a walk, and a steal of home. Cluff drove in the tying run with his eighth-inning double, Kessinger homered, and Clifford added the final insurance run with an RBI double.
Syracuse continues its series with Norfolk on Wednesday morning. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Trace Bright for the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.
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