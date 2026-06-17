Redbirds Introduce New Value Menu at AutoZone Park

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds are making food options at the ballpark more affordable than ever with their new Value Menu every Tuesday through Thursday. Located at the Cantina Musica Stand behind section 114, fans can now enjoy a variety of food and drink options at a fraction of the price. This cost-effective menu option includes the following options:

$2 Menu

Popcorn Bag

Shaved Ice

$3 Menu

Corn Dog Bites

12 oz. Soda

Squirms Candy Gummy Worms

$4 Menu

Pretzel Nuggets and Cheese

Nacho Chips and Cheese

Sausage and Cheese Plate

12 oz. Bottled Water

In addition to this brand-new menu option, the Redbirds will be introducing a $6 Sunday Funday Meal Deal every Sunday featuring a hot dog, chips and a Little Hug Juice Barrel. This will also be available at the Cantina Musica Stand behind section 114.

"Our goal is to ensure that a night at the ballpark remains one of the most affordable entertainment options in the Mid-South" Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "By introducing our Value Menu, we're making it easier for families, students and fans of all ages to enjoy the full game-day experience without stretching their budget."

Fans interested in taking advantage of the new Value Menu options can visit memphisredbirds.com/valuemenu to learn more.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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