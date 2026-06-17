MLB Network to Broadcast Columbus Clippers Game Live Saturday

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - MLB Network, the official network of Major League Baseball, announced it will air a live broadcast of Saturday night's game at Huntington Park between the Columbus Clippers and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. This marks the first Minor League game of the 2026 season to be carried live on MLB Network.

"This is another incredible opportunity for the Columbus Clippers brand to be spotlighted on the national stage and for our talented staff to showcase their abilities," said Clippers President Tyler Parsons. "This type of coverage provides increased value to our fans, partners and community as a whole - and it allows baseball fans from all over to see the incredible talent that is on deck for both Cleveland and New York. We're thankful to the MLB team for this opportunity and look forward to more broadcast conversations in the future."

Saturday night's tilt will be the fifth of a six-game series this week between the Clippers, top farm team of the Cleveland Guardians, and the RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Columbus was partnered with the Yankees from 1979 to 2006, capturing seven International League Governors' Cup championships. Since affiliating with Cleveland in 2009, the Clippers have won four additional league titles.

Columbus is managed by central-Ohio resident Andy Tracy, currently in his sixth season at the helm of the Clippers. Tracy came to the Cleveland organization in 2019 as hitting coach in Columbus before offering his assistance at Cleveland's alternate training site in 2020. As a player, Tracy saw time in the Major Leagues with the Expos, Rockies, and Phillies. The RailRiders are also piloted by a former big leaguer, Shelley Duncan, who suited up for both Cleveland and New York. He spent time playing for the Clippers as part of his stints in both organizations.

The "Voice of the Clippers", Ryan Mitchell, will be on the call for Saturday night's nationally televised affair. Mitchell is in the midst of his 17th season with the Clippers broadcast and his 24th in professional baseball. Alongside Mitchell will be MLB.com senior writer Jonathan Mayo. Mayo joined Major League Baseball's official website in 1999 and has covered every facet of the game. Recognized as one of the premier prospect analysts in the country, he frequently appears on MLB Network and has become an integral part of the annual coverage of the MLB Draft.

MLB Network is the ultimate content platform for baseball fans, featuring the multiple Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight," live regular-season games, original programming, highlights, and insights and analysis from the best in the business. MLB Network is broadly distributed across cable, telco and satellite systems on expanded digital basic cable or the equivalent and is now available Direct-to-Consumer in the US. MLB Network is available on major video providers, including AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast (Xfinity), Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios and many others.

Clippers fans in Ohio also have the opportunity to watch home games all season long through the team's regional broadcast partnership with Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Tickets to be there as the Clippers meet the RailRiders are available with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com. First pitch for the Saturday, June 20 contest is scheduled for 7:05pm. Actor Chauncey Leopardi, better known as Squints from the classic baseball film "The Sandlot" will make a special celebrity appearance to include a ceremonial first pitch. Squints will be available to greet fans on the concourse for autographs and photos during the evening.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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