German Quality Start Spoiled

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Norfolk Tides (26-44) fell to the Syracuse Mets (35-35), 6-3, on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. This kicked off the final series of the First Half.

Norfolk scored all three run between two home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, his 16th of the season. Michael Siani would hit his first home run for the Tides in the fifth inning, capping Norfolk's scoring.

Nestor German exited tonight's game as the winning pitcher of record. He went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits (one home run), no walks and eight strikeouts. He allowed a home run to the final batter he faced but Norfolk still led 3-2.

Syracuse would go on to score four runs in the eighth to put away the Tides. That marks 11 losses in their previous 16 games.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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