Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number & Tie Breaker Information
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
With six games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in a virtual first-place tie with the Rochester Red Wings atop the standings and 2.0-games ahead of the Nashville Sounds. Due to win percentage, Rochester technically holds the International League lead. Memphis must finish the last six games a game better than Rochester to win the league.
Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park starting next Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS DURING THIS SERIES.
MEMPHIS CLINCHING SCENARIO:
Win or split six-game series with Nashville
AND
Finish one game batter than Rochester
Table of Scenarios:
Memphis Rochester Nashville Winner
Record 6-0 6-0 0-6 ROCHESTER
6-0 5-1 (or worse) 0-6 MEMPHIS
5-1 5-1 1-5 ROCHESTER
5-1 4-2 (or worse) 1-5 MEMPHIS
4-2 4-2 2-4 ROCHESTER
4-2 3-3 (or worse) 2-4 MEMPHIS
3-3 3-3 3-3 ROCHESTER
3-3 2-4 (or worse) 3-3 MEMPHIS
2-4 2-4 4-2 ROCHESTER
2-4 1-5 (or worse) 4-2 NASHVILLE
1-5 2-4 (or worse) 5-1 NASHVILLE
0-6 3-3 (or worse) 6-0 NASHVILLE
Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the first half championship is clinched. With six (6) games to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at seven (7). The Redbirds elimination number entering play on June 16 is six (6).
Below is the lone tie breaker scenario that affects Memphis.
Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios:
1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).
If Nashville wins the series this week in Memphis, it can clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Nashville must finish three games better than Rochester this week).
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