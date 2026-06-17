Late Bulls Homer Upends Jumbo Shrimp

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Bradley Blalock worked 5.2 shutout innings, but Carson Williams' two-out, go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth vaulted the Durham Bulls 3-2 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Tuesday's series opener from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (37-32) led 2-0 going to the eighth. Jacksonville reliever Zach Pop (0-2) was able to nab the first two outs before walking Johnny DeLuca and yielding a single to Logan Driscoll. On an 0-2 pitch, Williams blasted a three-run homer to give the Bulls (28-42) their first lead of the day.

Alexander Alberto worked a perfect ninth to earn the save in his Triple-A debut.

The only runs of the game for the Jumbo Shrimp came in the third inning. Jacob Berry began the frame with a double. He stole third and then scored on Andrew Pintar's RBI two-bagger. Two batters later, Griffin Conine lashed an RBI single to bring in Pintar and widen the gap to 2-0.

Blalock fanned seven without a walk in his 5.2 scoreless frames, scattering four hits. Stephen Jones struck out four in 1.1 shutout innings.

Trevor Martin (2-0) earned the win with a blank eighth inning.

Jacksonville and Durham play in Wednesday's 12:05 p.m. ET matinee. LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 2.15 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Brody Hopkins (1-5, 4.09 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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