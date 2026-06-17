Stripers' Tuesday Game vs. Louisville Suspended by Inclement Weather
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Louisville Bats at Gwinnett Field has been suspended by inclement weather with the game tied 0-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
The game, not yet official, will be resumed on Wednesday, June 17 at 5:05 p.m. Following its nine-inning completion and a half-hour break, the Stripers and Bats will play a seven-inning contest. Main gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:00 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live.
Beginning tomorrow, tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining Stripers' 2026 regular-season home game. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Gwinnett Field Ticket Office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday (beginning at 10:00 a.m.), Saturday (gamedays only starting at 1:00 p.m.), and Sunday (gamedays only starting at 9:00 a.m.).
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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