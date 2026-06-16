Cosmic Baseball Adds a Third PNC Field Game to September Tour Stop

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Cosmic Baseball are thrilled to announce a third night for the immersive, neon-lit baseball experience! Due to popular demand, the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis will now play at PNC Field from September 10 through 12.

Tickets for the initial date, September 12, sold out in four hours, prompting additional nights. Fans can once again enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.

Fans can watch the Cosmic Baseball Tour at PNC Field by entering the ticket lottery and selecting "Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders" on the dropdown menu. Fans who entered the lottery will be selected at random to purchase their tickets. Those selected will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets via an email from Cosmic Baseball. RailRiders season ticket members will be given priority seating opportunities.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, black light twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event.

Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the PNC Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers and @goglowmojis on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.

For more information on the RailRiders 2026 season and promotional nights, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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