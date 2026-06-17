Williams Three-Run Homer Highlights Win
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Carson Williams blasted a three-run homer with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Durham Bulls to their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night.
The Bulls (28-42) trailed 2-0 entering the eighth against reliever Zach Pop (L, 0-2), who was in his first game with the Miami Marlins organization after being released by Philadelphia in mid-May. Pop recorded the first two outs before Jonny DeLuca walked on eight pitches.
Logan Driscoll grounded a hard single up the middle to set the table for Williams. After striking out three straight at-bats, Williams found himself down 0-2 in the count, but hammered a 97mph sinker over the right-centerfield wall to put the Bulls ahead 3-2.
Alexander Alberto (S, 1) calmly entered into his first career Triple-A game and set down the Jumbo Shrimp (37-32) in order to earn the save.
Michael Forret worked seven innings for the Bulls in his second Triple-A start, permitting just four hits and two runs. The two Jacksonville runs came on three hits in the third inning.
Forret only allowed one single the remainder of his outing.
Brody Hopkins (1-5, 4.09) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against Braxton Garrett (1-2, 2.15) at 12:05 PM ET.
Notes: After losing nine straight, the Bulls have now won four in a row... Durham was previously 1-32 when trailing after seven innings... The Bulls are now 3-4 against the Jumbo Shrimp in 2026.
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