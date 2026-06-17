Bisons Game Issued Autographed Darth Maul Star Wars Jersey Auction
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Another year... another amazing event... another walk off Bisons win on Star Wars Night at Sahlen Field!
The Force was strong with the Herd last weekend and now is your chance to own a piece of an unforgettable night at the ballpark. You saw the custom-made Darth Maul Jerseys the Bisons players wore in their victory over the Syracuse Mets on June 13.. now you can bid on the Game-Issued & Autographed Darth Maul Jerseys worn by many of the Herd players during the win in this special Bisons.com Auction to benefit Compass House.
We have 13 game-issued and signed player jerseys to bid on, including Eloy Jimenez, who delivered the walk-off hit for the Bisons in the bottom of the 10th inning. Also included in the auction are jerseys signed by manager Casey Candaele, Chad Dallas, Lazaro Estrada, Yimi Garcia, Jayden Juenger, Adam Macko, CJ Van Eyk, Willie MacIver, Sean Keys, Rafael Lantigua (Order 66) and Jonatan Clase.
We even have a special auction for this year, thanks to our Star Wars Night ceremonial first pitcher. An autographed baseball from film and television star, Tony Danza is included in the auction.
Bidding runs through Sunday, June 21 (9pm EST) for these one-of-a-kind Star Wars/Bisons jerseys, with proceeds to benefit Compass House. All jerseys feature a buy-it-now price and a certificate of authenticity. Proceeds of the auction go to a great cause in Compass House!
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