Lipscomb Goes Deep For Rochester's Only Run of the Night

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Following a rain delay that lasted for just over an hour, the Rochester Red Wings dropped a tight contest on Tuesday night to the Toledo Mud Hens, 2-1. A pitcher's duel through and through, LHP Jackson Kent struck out six in 4.2 innings pitched, and Rochester's bullpen didn't allow a run in 4.1 innings of work. The Red Wings' one bright spot at the plate was 2B Trey Lipscomb's sixth-inning solo homer, his 12th of the season.

Toledo struck first in the top half of the third, when SS Andrew Navigato smashed a laser over the left field fence to give the Mud Hens a one-run advantage.

Navigato continued his big night by leading off the fifth with a single, advancing on a stolen base, and later scoring on a bloop single by LF Ben Malgeri to make it 2-0 Toledo.

Rochester finally broke through after four no-hit innings, in the bottom of the sixth, as Lipscomb crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The solo shot traveled 420 feet and left the bat at 108.2 mph, cutting into the deficit to one.

Coming to the plate still down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, the Red Wings could not rally, as a strikeout, popout, and flyout ended the game by a run.

Southpaw Jackson Kent got the start for Rochester tonight and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters. RHP Andre Granillo relieved Kent and worked 1.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out one batter. RHP Cole Henry followed Granillo out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless inning, recording one strikeout over 1.0 inning of work. RHP Luke Young relieved Henry and worked 2.0 innings, allowing two hits while striking out one batter.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 2B Trey Lipscomb. He finished the contest 1-for-2 at the plate with his 12th homer of the season, giving him sole possession of second place on the team leaderboard. Over his last six games, the righty infielder out of the University of Tennessee is slashing .333/.364/.667 with two homers and four RBI.

Rochester and Toledo will play game two of the series on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., as they look to bounce back into the win column and continue their quest towards a first-place title and a home-field playoff game. RHP Luis Perales will start for Rochester against RHP Ty Madden for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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