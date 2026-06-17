'Pigs Fall Late in Series Opener against WooSox

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-38) got a two-run homer from Felix Reyes but could scratch out just one other run in a 5-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (34-32) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The WooSox got on the board first on a Mikey Romero RBI single in the third, but the 'Pigs counterpunched immediately in the bottom of the third with Reyes' two-run homer, his team-best 16th, to vault ahead 2-1.

Carter Kieboom added an RBI double in the fourth to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Worcester had their own answer, plating two in the fifth to tie the game. Tsung-Che Cheng hit a solo homer before Vinny Capra and Anthony Seigler pulled off a first and third double steal to scratch out the game-tying run.

Both pitching staffs put up zeroes from that point forward until the ninth, with Michael Mercado working 2.1 scoreless for the 'Pigs.

In the ninth, RBI base hits from Seigler and Romero gave the WooSox a 5-3 lead. The 'Pigs worked two walks in the last of the ninth and a wild pitch put the tying run in scoring position, but Angel Bastardo (S, 1) struck out René Pinto to end the game and earn the save for Worcester.

Tyler Samaniego (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless eighth to get the win for Worcester while Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing both WooSox runs in the top of the ninth.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, June 17th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Alan Rangel on the mound for the 'Pigs while the WooSox have yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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