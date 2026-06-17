'Pigs Fall Late in Series Opener against WooSox
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-38) got a two-run homer from Felix Reyes but could scratch out just one other run in a 5-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (34-32) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox got on the board first on a Mikey Romero RBI single in the third, but the 'Pigs counterpunched immediately in the bottom of the third with Reyes' two-run homer, his team-best 16th, to vault ahead 2-1.
Carter Kieboom added an RBI double in the fourth to stretch the lead to 3-1.
Worcester had their own answer, plating two in the fifth to tie the game. Tsung-Che Cheng hit a solo homer before Vinny Capra and Anthony Seigler pulled off a first and third double steal to scratch out the game-tying run.
Both pitching staffs put up zeroes from that point forward until the ninth, with Michael Mercado working 2.1 scoreless for the 'Pigs.
In the ninth, RBI base hits from Seigler and Romero gave the WooSox a 5-3 lead. The 'Pigs worked two walks in the last of the ninth and a wild pitch put the tying run in scoring position, but Angel Bastardo (S, 1) struck out René Pinto to end the game and earn the save for Worcester.
Tyler Samaniego (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless eighth to get the win for Worcester while Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing both WooSox runs in the top of the ninth.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, June 17th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Alan Rangel on the mound for the 'Pigs while the WooSox have yet to announce a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Hens End Five Game Losing Streak with Win at Rochester, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lipscomb Goes Deep For Rochester's Only Run of the Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Falls to Louisville 20-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Blast Way to Win over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Beck, RailRiders Shut down Columbus - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Fall Late in Series Opener against WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Peterson Punches out 12 on Picture Perfect Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Williams Three-Run Homer Highlights Win - Durham Bulls
- Knights Hit Three Home Runs But Fall to Bisons 9-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Bulls Homer Upends Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- German Quality Start Spoiled - Norfolk Tides
- Curry Tosses Seven, Syracuse Comes Back to Beat Norfolk - Syracuse Mets
- MLB Network to Broadcast Columbus Clippers Game Live Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Bats, Stripers Suspended on Tuesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers' Tuesday Game vs. Louisville Suspended by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Wells Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Issued Autographed Darth Maul Star Wars Jersey Auction - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Introduce New Value Menu at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number & Tie Breaker Information - Memphis Redbirds
- How this Week Could Send the Red Wings to the Playoffs - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Wings vs. Hens to Close out First Half - Rochester Red Wings
- Cosmic Baseball Adds a Third PNC Field Game to September Tour Stop - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Conine, Pérez to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignments - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Fall Late in Series Opener against WooSox
- 'Pigs Drop Series Finale against RailRiders to Split Series
- 'Pigs Walked-Off by RailRiders in Gut-Punch Loss
- Clutch Keaton Anthony Homers Give 'Pigs Twin Bill Sweep of RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended on Thursday Night