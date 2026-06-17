Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Toledo

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (31-37) vs. Rochester Red Wings (42-25)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Troy Watson (1-2, 3.32) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (3-0, 4.12)

WINGIN' IN THE RAIN: The Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox saw their second cancellation Sunday afternoon, as the series finale was washed out due to inclement weather...this marked the Red Wings sixth postponement or cancellation of the 2026 season, and fifth at ESL Ballpark...with just six games remaining in the first half, Rochester begins the second half of their two-week homestand against Toledo tonight...the Red Wings will send LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound for the opener against Mud Hens right-hander Troy Watson...

Sunday's cancellation means that the Red Wings are now 9-3 in both series openers and finales, after their walkoff victory on Saturday night.

WE KENT CONTROL HIM: LHP JACKSON KENT will get the ball for Rochester tonight, in what will be his fifth Triple-A start...he picked up his third win as a Red Wing and fourth of the season (1 w/ HBG) in his previous start against WOR on 6/10...the southpaw allowed one earned on two hits across 6.0 innings of work with seven strikeouts and one walk, his first quality start with Rochester and second of 2026 (5/12 at ALT, w/ HBG)...between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Kent ranks second among all Nationals MiLB pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) behind Fredericksburg RHP Carson Fischer (2.33 ERA, 54.0 IP) with a 3.04 ERA (17 ER/50.1 IP), and second with a 1.07 WHIP behind RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN ...he also ranks second with a .216 BAA, and is T-5th with 61 strikeouts...

Kent is the first Red Wing to pick up three wins in their first four Triple-A starts since Sean Poppen in 2019.

THE VIEW FROM THE TOP: With the Red Wings rained out Sunday, and Durham's victory over Memphis in their series finale, Rochester is now tied with the Redbirds for first place in the International League first half...the Red Wings have now won six consecutive series for the first time since 2016 (6/2-23), and are now 17 games over .500 (42-25) for the first time since the end of the 2017 season (80-62)...with just six games remaining in the first half, the Red Wings are looking for their first postseason birth since 2013...per 2026 IL playoff rules, head-to-head record serves as the primary tiebreaker, followed by winning percentage over each club's final 20 games...the latter will take effect this week, as Rochester and Memphis do not meet in 2026...

Rochester has gone 28-9 since 5/1, the second-most wins in Minor League Baseball over that span behind only High-A Bowling Green (TB, 30).

WOO'S YOUR DADDY?: After the series wrapped up Saturday night, the Red Wings have won four-straight and 11 of their last 12 against the WooSox dating back to 5/2...at 12-4, Rochester has now tied their most wins (12 in '23 and '02) against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate (PAW from 1973-75, 77-2019) since 1990 (13 W)...the Red Wings pitching staff is holding Worcester to a .224 BAA this season, their lowest against a single opponent (min. 125.0 IP) since Lehigh Valley in 2014 (.209)...they also boast a 3.42 ERA (54 ER/142.0 IP) with a 1.27 WHIP against the WooSox, their lowest marks (min. 125.0 IP) against a team since Pawtucket (3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP), Scranton/WB (3.41 ERA, 1.21 WHIP), and Syracuse (2.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) in 2018...

The Red Wings have also won 13 games against LHV this season...they have now picked up at least 12 wins against multiple opponents for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

TREY(S) THE ROOF: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB notched his second-straight multi-hit performance in Saturday night's win over Worcester, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI...his sacrifice bunt in the 10th also led to a throwing error that allowed ROBERT HASSELL III to score and seal the victory for the Red Wings...this is the first time he has logged multi-hit games in back-to-back days since 8/8 & 8/9 in 2025 in Norfolk...the Tennessee alum is now just 40 plate appearances shy of becoming the third Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021) to reach 1,000 (Darren Baker, Jake Noll).

PHILLIP MY GLASS(ER): DH PHILLIP GLASSER went 1-for-3 in Saturday's win with a double and a run scored...over his last 10 games since 5/29 vs. SYR, he carries a .375 batting average (9-for-24) with two doubles, eight RBI, and a pair of stolen bases, leading all Red Wings in batting average over that time frame...coming into the series finale, Glasser is batting .412 (14-for-34) during Sunday games with four doubles and five RBI this season.

CLOSING TIME: Following a scoreless inning from opener LHP ZACH PENROD last night, the Red Wings bullpen combined to hold WooSox bats to just one earned run across the final 9.0 innings of the ballgame...this is the fifth time since at least 2004, and first time since 9/26/2021 at Polar Park against Worcester, that Rochester relievers have worked at least 9.0 innings while allowing one earned or fewer in a single game...it is the first time they have done so at home since 4/11/2007 in a 3-2, 14-inning win over Norfolk...RHP ZAK KENT pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th innings with one strikeout to move to 3-0 as a Red Wing in 10 appearances...in extra innings this season, Rochester (0.87 ERA) and Buffalo (0.79 ERA) are the only two teams in Triple-A with at least 10.0 innings pitched and an ERA under 1.00...

Since 5/1, the Red Wings bullpen ranks second in the International League and fourth among all full-season MiLB teams with a 3.29 ERA (65 ER/178.0 IP).







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.