Red Wings Announce Assistant Hitting Coach Transition

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in conjunction with the Washington Nationals, have announced that Assistant Hitting Coach TRAVIS FITTA has accepted the position of Hitting Coach at Grand Canyon University. The Nationals have named MORGAN COLOPY as his replacement on Manager MATT LECROY'S coaching staff in Rochester.

Fitta joined the Red Wings coaching staff before the 2026 season and quickly became a valued member of the organization, helping guide the development of several of the Nationals' top offensive prospects. His work in Rochester played an important role in preparing players for advancement through the organization and their early success in the 2026 season. The Red Wings wish him continued success as he begins this next chapter at Grand Canyon University.

Taking over as Assistant Hitting Coach is Morgan Colopy, who joins Rochester after spending the last two years on the staff at Indiana University. Colopy served as a Program Assistant after graduating in 2024, then was promoted to Director of Operations in the summer of 2025.

A native of Centerville, Ohio, Colopy enjoyed a standout collegiate career with the Hoosiers, appearing in 139 games and making 86 starts across four seasons. The outfielder recorded 81 hits, 21 doubles, and 14 home runs while earning All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors in 2021.

Among the highlights of his playing career were a walk-off home run against Iowa during the 2023 season and a home run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional in 2024. Defensively, Colopy committed just four errors across four collegiate seasons while recording 177 putouts in the outfield.

Before joining the Indiana coaching staff, Colopy was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Centerville High School, where he was regarded as one of Ohio's top prospects. Following his playing career, he transitioned into college baseball operations, assisting with team travel, camps, recruiting logistics, and day-to-day program management before earning his promotion to Director of Operations.

Colopy will join the Red Wings immediately and make his Triple-A coaching debut during Rochester's upcoming homestand at ESL Ballpark.







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