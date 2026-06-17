Bulls Struggle in Game Two Versus Jumbo Shrimp

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Braxton Garrett and two Jacksonville relievers combined to shutout the Durham Bulls 8-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the DBAP.

Garrett (W, 2-2) worked six shutout innings while fanning nine as the Jumbo Shrimp (38-32) evened the series. Zach Brzykcy and Jake Walkinshaw each tossed a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

Jacksonville scored twice in the opening inning against Bulls starter Brody Hopkins (L, 1-6).

Andrew Pintar singled home a pair of runs with two outs after Hopkins had walked three batters and hit another. Gage Miller hit a two-run homer in the second for a 4-0 lead before Jacksonville knocked Hopkins out in the fourth by plating three more.

Hopkins permitted seven hits, five walks, one hit batter and seven runs across his 3 2/3 inning start.

The Bulls (28-43) mustered just five hits against the trio of Jacksonville pitchers. Tre Morgan clubbed a double to leadoff the fifth inning, Durham's only extra base hit of the game.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:45 PM ET with Ty Johnson (2-0, 1.85) expected to start against Miami Marlins rehabbing right-hander Eury Perez.

Notes: The loss snapped Durham's season-tying four-game winning streak... Michael Grove permitted one run over 1 2/3 innings, which was his fifth rehab outing for the Bulls... Hunter Bigge tossed a perfect eighth inning, throwing 10 pitches and eight for strikes in his first appearance off of the IL... The Bulls were shutout for the fifth time and the second compliments of the Jacksonville pitching staff.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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