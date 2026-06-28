Bulls Win Road Series at Norfolk
Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Durham Bulls ran their second half opening winning streak to five before dropping the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Durham (5-1) carried a no-hitter into the sixth of the opener before a double from Ryan Noda broke it up. Ty Johnson (W, 3-1) worked five no-hit innings, retiring the final 14 batters he faced. Chris Roycroft allowed the double before closing out the inning. Hunter Bigge retired the side in order to put the 7-0 win away over the Tides (1-5).
The Bulls scored twice in the first inning thanks to two-out singles by Logan Driscoll and Tatem Levins. Jacob Melton hooked a two-run double to the right field corner in the third to push Durham's lead to 4-0. The Bulls closed out the scoring with three against Cameron Weston in the sixth.
In the second game, the Tides scored an unearned run in the first against Brody Hopkins (L, 2-7). Enrique Bradfield singled, stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw to center by catcher Logan Driscoll. Bradfield scored on a sac fly.
The 1-0 advantage lasted until the bottom of the sixth when the Tides nicked Chase Solesky for an insurance run.
In the seventh, Blake Sabol doubled, followed by a walk to Will Simpson. After a sacrifice bunt, Oliver Dunn grounded out on a 3-0 pitch to score Sabol, but Carson Williams struck out to end the game.
The Bulls had their chances in the nightcap, but could not capitalize. Brock Jones tripled to lead off the third inning, but in an attempt to tag up on a Williams fly ball to right with one out, Jones slipped while returning to third and could not push off toward the plate.
In the fourth, the first two batters reached on a pair of Norfolk errors, but Durham could not convert. A catcher's interference call followed by a fielding error by shortstop Luis Vazquez appeared to set the Bulls up, but Dietrich Enns (W, 2-1) fanned Jake Cave, then received a force out grounder before retiring Simpson on a tap to the mound.
Johnson fanned nine against one walk over his five no-hit innings in game one.
The Bulls return home Tuesday against Gwinnett, entering action tied for first in the second half with Toledo and Jacksonville. Tuesday's game begins at 6:45 PM ET.
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