Ramírez's Three-Run Blast Powers Jumbo Shrimp Past Redbirds
Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Agustín Ramírez's three-run home run in the third inning lifted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.
Trailing 1-0 in the, Jacksonville (47-33, 5-1) answered in the bottom of the second. Brycen Mautz (L, 0-3) walked Connor Norby and Agustín Ramírez singled, putting runners at the corners. Two batters later, Gage Miller walked, loading the bases. Jared Serna drew a walk in the ensuing at-bat, scoring Norby, tying the game at one.
Jacksonville broke it open in the third. Kemp Alderman singled, and Norby followed with a double, putting runners on second and third. Ramírez (7) then deposited a three-run homer to left-center, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-1 advantage.
Memphis (48-33, 1-5) struck first in the top of the first when Nolan Gorman (2) hit a solo home run.
Janson Junk worked 2.2 innings for the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing the one run on three hits with three strikeouts before Mason Vinyard (W, 3-0) came on and got the final out of the third. From there, Dax Fulton (H, 1) tossed four scoreless innings, Jack Ralston (H, 3) added a scoreless eighth, and Zach Pop (S, 3) closed it out with a scoreless ninth, as Jacksonville's bullpen combined for 6.1 shutout innings to seal the win.
Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville hits the road to open a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds which begins Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
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