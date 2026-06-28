Indians Rally Late in 6-5 Victory to Split the Series

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians fell behind early against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, but a late seventh-inning surge allowed Indy to complete a 6-5 win on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Rafael Flores Jr. dropped in a high fly ball for a three-run single and Nick Cimillo grounded a single to right field to put the game away.

Indians (3-3, 34-47) tied the game up 1-1 in the third inning. The tie was ended in the top of the fourth from a Garrett Martin fielder's choice single and a Tyler Hardman line drive single to left field that gave the RailRiders (3-3, 40-40) a 3-1 lead.

The RailRiders continued their run into the fifth inning adding an additional run from a ground ball single by Abrahan Gutierrez to push the lead to 4-1. They would not score again until the ninth inning when Ernesto Martinez Jr. shot a homer over the right field fence.

Antwone Kelly started on the mound for the Indians allowing one run in his 3.0 innings. Followed by Thomas Harrington (2.0ip) who allowed an additional three runs, Derek Diamond (W, 1-0), Mike Clevinger (1.0ip) and Cam Sanders (S, 1) to close things out.

Alexander Cornielle pitched the first 3.0 innings for the RailRiders and gave up one run. Carlos Lagrange (L, 1-4) takes the loss allowing five runs in his 0.2 inning outing.

The Indians will rest on Monday and begin their six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Starters have not been named at this time.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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