Knights Drop Series Despite Weber's Inside-The-Park Home Run

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights wrapped up their six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday evening. Charlotte fell behind early, rallied back to tie the game, but came up short in the end by a final score of 9-4.

Rochester did work offensively early with four runs over the contest's first three innings. Charlotte managed a run in the bottom of the second when Nolan Jones plated Mario Camilletti from third with an RBI groundout.

The score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning. The Knights had two runners aboard with Andy Weber at the plate. Weber hit a line drive past the Red Wings centerfielder that rolled all the way to the wall. Both runners crossed the plate and Weber was given the green light around third. The Knights second-baseman's head-first slide just beat the relay throw for a game-tying, inside-the-park Home Run.

The momentum gained from Weber's round-tripper was turned back in the favor of the visitors in the top of the eighth. Rochester used a two-out, two-run single and claimed a 6-4 advantage. Then, in the ninth, the Red Wings hit a pair of homers that put the game out of reach.

Charlotte will enjoy Monday's league-wide off day before traveling to Memphis on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Redbirds. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 8:05pm ET.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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