RailRiders Caught at Indy
Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 28, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders gave up a late lead, falling 6-5 in the series finale. Ernesto Martínez Jr. hit his 14th home run of the season, setting a career-high.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the first inning, but could not get a run across. The visitors took the lead in the third thanks to an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas. Yanquiel Fernández began the frame with a leadoff single and Martínez Jr. walked to put two aboard. Ornelas laced a run-scoring line drive for a 1-0 score.
Indianapolis tied it up in the bottom half after loading the bases and scoring on a force out.
SWB got right back after it in the fourth. Abrahan Gutierrez recorded a base knock and Owen Cobb followed with a double of his own. Fernández walked to load them and Garrett Martin pushed a run across with his groundout. Tyler Hardman followed up with an RBI hit for a 3-1 advantage.
In the fifth, Ornelas was hit by a pitch and Cole Gabrielson had his first hit of the day. Gutierrez singled to left driving in Ornelas for insurance.
The Indians wreaked havoc in the seventh as Carlos Lagrange entered from the bullpen. Ronny Simon drove in a run to cut the lead in half. With two outs, a lost ball in right field off the bat of Rafael Flores Jr. plated two more. Bradley Hanner took the ball, allowing a run scoring single for a 6-4 Indians lead.
Martínez Jr. launched a solo shot to get the RailRiders within one. It was the free agent signing's 14th of the season, setting a new career-high that was established over 110 games for Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2024. That was all the offense could muster, falling 6-5 and splitting the series at three wins apiece.
Starter Alexander Cornielle pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run. Danny Watson and Will Brian pitched a scoreless sheet in relief. Lagrange (BS, L 1-4) line tallies five earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks. Hanner finished up the game clean. SWB knocked Pirates #7 prospect Antwone Kelly out of the game after three innings.
The RailRiders head back to PNC Field to begin starts a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, June 30. The team will celebrate the Fourth of July with Fireworks on three nights and a special Independence Day celebration. Find tickets and holiday week promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
3-3, 40-40
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