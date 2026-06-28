Hens Finish Series at WooSox 5-1

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Worcester, MA - The Toledo Mud Hens (39-41) fell at the Worcester Red Sox (37-40) on Sunday, June 28, in a hard fought series finale, 3-1. Toledo's win streak was broken at the conclusion of the last game in Massachusetts. Worcester gave up only five hits, making it difficult for Toledo to show up offensively.

A lot on the line in this afternoon matchup for both teams. The Mud Hens were eyeing a complete series sweep and the WooSox were trying to avoid their sixth straight loss; what would have been the longest losing streak of their season.

The matchup was electric from the start. Worcester got its offense going fast with a solo home run in the first (1-0).

Back-to-back knocks in the second put Hens on the corners before Tyler Gentry's no-out ground ball allowed Eduardo Valencia to tie the score (1-1). Troy Watson struck out two in a row to close the inning, knotted number held.

Struggling to grab a base hit, the Hens retired in order in the third. Defense dealt the same 1-2-3-inning to the opponent in return.

The Hens had plenty of long battles at the dish in the series, Max Clark having the longest in game four with 11 pitches, Gentry had another long one in today's series finale, falling after a seven-pitch fight in the fourth.

Sent away hitless again in the fifth, the WooSox were not letting the Hens off easy. Watson and the Toledo outfield continued to fight back as they retired Worcester quietly in order. Watson's day ended after five with five strikeouts and a single run allowed.

Ricky Vanasco stepped out of the bullpen in the sixth; the righty opened his outing with a punch out. An allowed pair of singles followed, and a groundout set two Sox in scoring position. Vanasco tossed one that shot right back at him, deflected off his leg, and scored both Worcester runners for a 3-1 lead.

11 Hens in a row got sent away before garnering another hit and Toledo struggled to respond in the remaining frames.

Unable to catch the WooSox in the series finale, the Hens walked away with five wins and their sights set on the next series. The Toledo Mud Hens will now be back home after a long east coast road stretch. Game one vs. the Iowa Cubs is Tuesday, June 30, at 12:05p.m.

Notables

T. Watson - 5.0IP, 2H, HR, ER, BB, 5K

B. Callahan - 2/4

E. Valencia - 1/2, R, 2BB







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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