Hens Take Game Two in Series vs. Cubs, 7-4

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (40-42) defeated the Iowa Cubs (33-47) on Wednesday, July 1, in a red-hot showdown. Toledo has been in a win drought at home, having dropped six straight before entering the evening. A five-run first inning jump started the momentum they needed to walk away from this one victorious, 7-4.

Sawyer Gipson-Long made his start on the mound by hurling back-to-back strikeouts in the opener. Offense quickly had both Max's in scoring position after a walk and Anderson's double. The first run then came in on a bases loaded walk (1-0). Trei Cruz singled with the bases still loaded for another first-inning run (2-0). A pair of runs followed from a walk and fielding error (4-0). The Cubs decided it was time for a pitching change, then a wild pitch from the new arm, Zac Leigh, allowed run five of the inning (5-0). The Hens scored five runs on two hits in the frame.

In the second, Anderson dodged a wild pitch in a pickoff attempt from first to second, then landed safely at third. The score didn't change before the Hens were sent away.

The top half of the third was a quick 1-2-3-putout from Gipson-Long and Toledo defense. Tomás Nido and Max Clark bumped doubles in the bottom. Nido's knock set up a Navigato RBI-single (6-0).

Gipson-Long gave up a series of three walks to open the fourth. Those allowed Iowa's first two runs of the game. A bases loaded forceout followed by a single narrowed the gap to four (6-2). Toledo retired in order, unable to add to its advantage. Enmanuel De Jesus replaced Gipson-Long after the completion of the inning.

After a scoreless fifth, the Cubs opened the sixth with a solo bomb to the left (6-3) and closed the frame with a stolen home plate (6-4). The Hens came back with a solo yard ball off Valencia's bat to seal the deal (7-4).

No runs were scored on either side for the remainder of the contest, and the Hens came out on top.

Toledo is back at home on Thursday, July 2, as they look to stay in the win column. Game three vs the Iowa Cubs is set for 7:05p.m. in T-Town.

Notables

T. Nido - 2/4, R, 2B, RBI

E. Valencia - 1/4, 2R, HR, BB

M. Anderson - 2/5, R, 2B







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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