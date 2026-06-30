Hens Drop Series Opener vs. Cubs, 3-1

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (39-42) lost to the Iowa Cubs (33-46) on Tuesday, June 30, in the first game back home since June 14. Coming off a 5-1 series in Worcester, MA, Toledo looked to build on the strong performance in front of a home crowd. Offense struggled to get going this afternoon, totaling four hits through the entirety of the contest, and defensively got out-pitched by the opponent.

Dylan File started strong off the bat, striking out the first two Cubs he faced. A walk and flyout followed for a first inning shutout. The Cubs came back with a shutout in their opener as well.

Iowa knocked a two-out double in the top of the second, pushing the game's first run; but File punched the last Cub out immediately after. Brett Callahan snagged the first Toledo hit of the day in the bottom half. On a strikeout pitch, Callahan stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, which set up Jace Jung perfectly for an RBI-Single that the Cubs outfield couldn't track. (1-0)

Inning three consisted of two Iowa runs, one an RBI-single and the second from a one-out sacrifice (1-2). The Hens trailed the Cubs from this point on.

Iowa's leadoff batter in the fourth reached home on what originally looked to be an in-the-park home run but was officially ruled a triple with a fielding error (1-3). Toledo defense retired the next three Iowa batters in order.

Brenan Hanifee stepped out of the Hen Pen for the final two outs of the fifth and continued for another full inning. Pitching stayed strong for the Cubs late in the game. Iowa starter, Will Sanders, didn't allow a hit in the fifth or sixth. Iowa's bullpen continued to hold Toledo hitless in the seventh and totaled six consecutive hitless innings.

Max Anderson garnered Toledo's first hit since the second inning in the leadoff spot of the ninth. Eduardo Valencia bumped another then got switched out for Andrew Navogato as a pinch-runner. The tying run was aboard as two-out hitter, Trei Cruz stepped up to the plate. Cruz smashed a one that flew just short of a homer, into the glove of a Cubs outfielder, for the final out of the game.

The Mud Hens return to Fifth Third Field on Wednesday, July 1, looking to hop back into the win column for the rest of the series. Game two vs the Iowa Cubs is set for 7:05p.m. in T-Town.

Notables

J. Jung - 1/3, RBI

B. Callahan - 1/4, R







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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