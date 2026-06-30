SWB Game Notes - June 30, 2026

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-3, 40-40) @ Indianapolis Indians (2-3, 33-47)

June 30, 2026 | Game 81 | Home Game 44 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Trace Bright (0-6, 8.24) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.25)

Bright (6/24-1 vs DUR): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 2 SO, 78 P (44 S) [Bulls, 6-4]

Kloffenstein (6/24 @ IND): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, HR, 4 BB, 2 K, 85 P(45 S) [Indians, 8-6]

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 28, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders gave up a late lead, falling 6-5 in the series finale. Ernesto Martínez Jr. hit his 14th home run of the season, setting a career-high.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the first inning, but could not get a run across. The visitors took the lead in the third thanks to an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas. Yanquiel Fernández began the frame with a leadoff single and Martínez Jr. walked to put two aboard. Ornelas laced a run-scoring line drive for a 1-0 score. Indianapolis tied it up in the bottom half after loading the bases and scoring on a force out. SWB got right back after it in the fourth. Abrahan Gutierrez recorded a base knock and Owen Cobb followed with a double of his own. Fernández walked to load them and Garrett Martin pushed a run across with his groundout. Tyler Hardman followed up with an RBI hit for a 3-1 advantage. In the fifth, Ornelas was hit by a pitch and Cole Gabrielson had his first hit of the day. Gutierrez singled to left driving in Ornelas for insurance.

The Indians wreaked havoc in the seventh as Carlos Lagrange entered from the bullpen. Ronny Simon drove in a run to cut the lead in half. With two outs, a lost ball in right field off the bat of Rafael Flores Jr. plated two more. Bradley Hanner took the ball, allowing a run scoring single for a 6-4 Indians lead.

Martínez Jr. launched a solo shot to get the RailRiders within one. It was the free agent signing's 14th of the season, setting a new career-high that was established over 110 games for Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2024. That was all the offense could muster, falling 6-5 and splitting the series at three wins apiece.

Starter Alexander Cornielle pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run. Danny Watson and Will Brian pitched a scoreless sheet in relief. Lagrange (BS, L 1-4) line tallies five earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks. Hanner finished up the game clean. SWB knocked Pirates #7 prospect Antwone Kelly out of the game after three innings.

NEWS AND NOTES

SECOND HALF START - The RailRiders began their second half of the season on the road against Indianapolis. The team split the six-game set for a 3-3 start. SWB will play 89 more games at PNC Field and wrap up their season on September 20 at home. They travel to Buffalo, Iowa, Lehigh Valley, Worcester, and Rochester for 36 contests on the road.

BRIDGE TO THE BRONX - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has had 50 players on their roster over the course of the season. There have been 26 unique position players and 24 different pitchers. Thirteen players were promoted to the big leagues from the RailRiders this summer, including four that made their Major League debut. Elmer Rodríguez, Spencer Jones, Yovanny Cruz, and Brendan Beck all reached MLB for the first time earlier this season

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 79 miscues are third most in Triple-A as Norfolk's 83 lead the pack. Thirty-eight separate RailRiders have erred, while two players each have seven to lead the team.

NOBODY CAN TURN TWO - SWB's pitching staff has induced just 35 two-out plays, the least number of double play balls in the International League. Norfolk, coincidentally, has recorded the second-least number of double plays. Interestingly enough, Somerset and Hudson Valley have also garnered the least number of double plays in their respective levels.

MARTÍNEZ IS MASHING- Ernesto Martínez Jr., 27, launched a solo shot in the RailRiders game on Sunday. It was the righty's 14th of the season, setting a new career-high that was established over 110 games for Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2024. Martínez Jr was signed on a minor league free agent contract on December 13, 2025.

BECK'S BEST JUNE - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck holds a 1.24 earned run average in five starts this month. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice, including for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. He has had seven quality starts and has reached the seventh inning three times the summer. Beck has lowered his season ERA to 3.07 with a team-high seven wins in 16 starts. Despite missing an appearance in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the most innings with 88.0 and has notched the most strikeouts with 91. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

OUTHITTERS - The RailRiders outhit their opponents in 10 of their 12 games on the two-week road trip. In the contests, they recorded more hits; the team held a 6-4 record.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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