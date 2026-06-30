Iowa Takes Game One in Toledo

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (33-46) took the first game on the series today vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (39-42) by a 3-1 score at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Iowa took a 2-1 lead in the third as Moises Ballesteros singled home a run and Jonathon Long brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Owen Miller tripled and scored on an error to extend their lead to 3-1.

Starter Will Sanders earned the win as he pitched 6.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Jayden Murray worked 2.0 scoreless frames and Luis Peralta tossed a scoreless inning to pick up the save.

Iowa will play at Toledo on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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