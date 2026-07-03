Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras 9-3
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-3, 32-45) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (3-2, 38-42) in extra innings 9-3 on Saturday evening at Principal Park.
Buffalo scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take the early 3-0 lead. Iowa got on the board in the second inning with a solo home run from Chas McCormick and scored another run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Christian Bethancourt to make it a one run game. The I-Cubs would go on to tie the game in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Moises Ballesteros.
Both teams had the go ahead runners in scoring position in the ninth inning, including Iowa loading the bases with two outs, but were unable to bring across the go ahead run.
The game would go on to extras, where both teams were held scoreless in the tenth inning. Buffalo would go on to score six runs in the top of the eleventh inning, and Iowa was held scoreless.
Iowa concludes their 12 game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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