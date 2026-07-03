Tides Toppled by RailRiders in Moosic
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Moosic, PA - The Norfolk Tides were unable to overcome an early deficit, falling to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a final score of 7-3 at PNC Field on July 2, 2026.
The RailRiders took control early, as Yanquiel Fernández launched a two-run home run in the 1st inning, followed by a solo shot from Abrahan Gutierrez in the 2nd. The Tides' offense struggled to find consistency against RailRiders starter Elmer Rodríguez, who earned the win after pitching 6 innings and allowing three runs. Heston Kjerstad provided the primary power for Norfolk, hitting his 5th home run of the season in the 6th inning. Jeremiah Jackson also contributed an RBI single in the 7th inning, but the Tides could not sustain a rally to close the gap.
Norfolk starter Cade Povich took the loss, surrendering three runs in his 4innings of work, while the RailRiders added insurance runs late, including a Kenedy Corona solo homer in the 6th and a Jonathan Ornelas home run in the 8th. Despite recording 10 hits, the Tides left 8 runners on base and were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
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