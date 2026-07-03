Bombastic Offense Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-4, 40-44) swatted five homers and scored 29 runs across two ends of a quasi-doubleheader thanks to a suspended game, downing the Rochester Red Wings (49-33, 4-5) by finals of 18-3 and 11-9 on Thursday night at ESL Ballpark.

Game One

The first game had actually begun on Wednesday, July 1st, but was suspended in the top of the 5th due to rain. Prior to the suspension, the 'Pigs had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to solo homers from Otto Kemp in the first inning and Paul McIntosh in the second.

Play was halted in the fifth, with two on and nobody out for the 'Pigs thanks to the rain. Once play resumed on Wednesday, Dylan Carlson singled home a run and Dylan Moore brought home another with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Rochester scratched out a run on a Robert Hassell III RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth, but a two-run double for Steward Berroa and Carlson sacrifice fly made it 7-1 after six.

The 'Pigs plated three more in the seventh when Felix Reyes singled home a run, McIntosh followed with an RBI double, and Cairo plated another with an RBI groundout.

A Christian Franklin sacrifice fly got one back for Rochester in the last of the seventh, but the 'Pigs exploded for eight in the eighth to put the game completely out of reach. Reyes drove in his second and third runs of the day with a double before Cairo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home another. Two-run doubles for Berroa and Carlson followed before René Pinto doubled home one more.

Abimelec Ortiz hit a solo homer in the eighth for Rochester to move the scoreline to 18-3.

Ryan Cusick (W, 1-4) picked up the win for the 'Pigs with two innings of one-run ball in relief while Andry Lara (L, 2-5) took the loss for Rochester, allowing four runs in four-plus innings of work.

Game Two

The 'Pigs bats continued to flourish in the nightcap, with Keaton Anthony starting things in the first with a two-run homer before a Robert Moore RBI double and Berroa RBI single made it 4-0 in the second.

That lead evaporated in an instant when Rochester scored five in the bottom half of the second. Phillip Glasser knocked in their first run with a base hit and Yohandy Morales slugged a grand slam to flip them in front.

The teams exchanged two-run homer in the third, with Kemp swatting one for the 'Pigs before Trey Lipscomb answered for Rochester, restoring their one-run lead at 7-6.

The game stayed at that scoreline until the sixth. Berroa tied the game, legging out an infield single to drive in a run. Felix Reyes followed with a mammoth three-run homer before Anthony capped the five-run frame with an RBI single.

Rochester scrapped across runs in the sixth and seventh on a pair of RBI groundouts, but Kirby Snead (W, 5-1) managed to shut the door, firing the final three innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Luke Young (L, 3-2) gave up all five runs to the 'Pigs in the sixth and took the loss for Rochester.

The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, July 3rd with first pitch slated for 6:05 at ESL Ballpark. Kolby Allard gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Jackson Kent for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.