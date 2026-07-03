RailRiders Start Fast, Top Syracuse
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 7-3 Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders launched four home runs, and Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched a quality start to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the victory.
The RailRiders opened the offense in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Marco Luciano doubled before Yanquiel Fernández rocked his team-leading 17th homer of the year over the center-field wall to take an early 2-0 edge.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended their lead in the bottom of the second on Abrahan Gutierrez's first homer as a RailRider. His solo shot to left gave SWB a three-run advantage.
Norfolk drove a run home in the top of the third when Heston Kjerstad singled in Enrique Bradfield Jr. to climb to within two.
In the top of the sixth, Kjerstad homered on the first offering of the frame to cut the deficit to one. Norfolk put the tying run into scoring position with two outs, but Rodríguez fanned Silas Ardoin to hold the one-run advantage.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the home half of the frame when Kenedy Corona lifted a solo shot to center field for a 4-2 cushion.
The Tides closed to within one again in the top of the seventh on an RBI base hit from Jeremiah Jackson, scoring Bradfield Jr. from third.
Cole Gabrielson recorded his first Triple-A RBI in the bottom of the seventh, giving the RailRiders a 5-3 lead. After Luciano and Tyler Hardman walked, Gabrielson ripped a base hit to center field, scoring Luciano. Tides reliever Jose Espada balked a pair of runners into scoring position, and Corona plated Hardman with a sacrifice fly to pull ahead 6-3.
Jonathan Ornelas was the only RailRider not to reach safely until the bottom of the eighth, when he blasted a solo homer to left field, putting SWB up four to cap the scoring.
Rodríguez (W, 4-3) gave up three runs on eight hits while striking out six in six and a third. Tides starter Cade Povich (L, 0-2) worked 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five in defeat. Bradley Hanner (S, 3) struck out three through 1.1 innings to close the door.
The RailRiders continue their series with Norfolk Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck (7-2) faces Norfolk's Yaqui Rivera (1-2). First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
5-4
42-41
International League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Extras 9-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Plates Fall in Both Halves of Quasi-Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Toppled by RailRiders in Moosic - Norfolk Tides
- Bombastic Offense Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Start Fast, Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Defeats Toledo 6-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Los Veleros Take Center Stage Thursday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Bounce Back for 5-3 Win over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Dunn and Kinney Lead Bulls to Thursday Win - Durham Bulls
- Senger Blasts Three-Run Homer, Robert Jr. and Polanco Rehab in 7-5 Loss to Worcester Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Three Durham Homers Sink Baumann, Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Game Notes - July 2, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Worcester Player Moves and Roster - Worcester Red Sox
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Jairo Iriarte Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- AutoZone Park to Host Free Soccer Watch Party on Monday - Memphis Redbirds
- Truist 2026 Most Valuable Business Local Spotlight - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Return with Series against Omaha Before All-Star Break - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Free Kids Tickets on Buffalo Bisons Report Card Days July 7-8 Brightpath Kids - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Move to 7-0 in Extra Innings with Shutout Win over Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Offense Shut out in Game Two against Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Start Fast, Top Syracuse
- SWB Game Notes - July 2, 2026
- Luciano Knocks Two in Setback
- SWB Game Notes - July 1, 2026
- Lombard Jr. and Lagrange Selected for All-Star Futures Game